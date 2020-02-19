Analysts Set Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Target Price at €64.29

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.29 ($74.76).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €56.00 ($65.12). 152,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.30. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

