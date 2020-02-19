Analysts Set Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $20.50

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

