Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $106.14

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,318. Repligen has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.