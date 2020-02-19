Analysts Set Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Target Price at €88.00

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.00 ($102.33).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €1.02 ($1.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €97.16 ($112.98). 671,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.92. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

