Analysts Set Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Target Price at $65.78

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

