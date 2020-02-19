Analysts Set The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Price Target at $71.62

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The Medicines stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The Medicines has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $84.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $15,672,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

