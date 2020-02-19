Analysts Set Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $7.18

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.41 on Friday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.