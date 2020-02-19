Analysts Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $51.75

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in Upland Software by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 558,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $17,078,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.