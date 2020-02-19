ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

