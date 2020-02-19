Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:BUD opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

