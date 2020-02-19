Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $345.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $355.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its 200-day moving average is $257.23. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.49 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,004,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,413 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

