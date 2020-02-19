Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 464,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 2,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

