Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. 1,403,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.