ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Declares $0.05 Mar 20 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a mar 20 dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

ARX opened at C$7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.69. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

