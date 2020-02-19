Archie C. Black Sells 10,436 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Archie C. Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 270,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,094. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 592.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.