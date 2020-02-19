Archie C. Black Sells 10,436 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Archie C. Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 270,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,094. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 592.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
