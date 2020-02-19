Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 58,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,056. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $380.35 million, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

