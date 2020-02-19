Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

ACRE stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

