Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.08

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 6398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 53,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

