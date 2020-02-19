argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $168.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. argenx has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in argenx by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.