Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ARGO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 325,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,777,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

