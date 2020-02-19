Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

ARDS stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

