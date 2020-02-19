Ashland Global (ASH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2020 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

1/29/2020 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

1/29/2020 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,169. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

