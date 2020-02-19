Athene (NYSE:ATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Athene stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

