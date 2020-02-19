Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athersys an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHX remained flat at $$1.24 on Tuesday. 662,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,341. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $194.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.