AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. AtriCure updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.24–1.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to -$1.24 to -$1.14 EPS.

ATRC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,329. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,763. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.