Augur (REP) Price Hits $15.71 on Major Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Augur has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $15.71 or 0.00155144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Zebpay, Cryptopia and IDEX. Augur has a total market capitalization of $172.82 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, Crex24, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Kraken, BitBay, Livecoin, GOPAX, Binance, LATOKEN, Bithumb, IDEX, CoinTiger, Koinex, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, Zebpay, Bittrex, DragonEX, Mercatox, Bitsane, Gate.io, Upbit, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, AirSwap, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

