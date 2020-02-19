Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives C$6.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE ACB traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,664. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.