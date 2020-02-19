Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Up 9.3%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 312,179 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 138,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $114.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avalon Globocare by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

