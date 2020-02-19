Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $177.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $169.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $686.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $736.03 million, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $742.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,525,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 196,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 331,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.