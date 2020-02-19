Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avista were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Avista by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Avista by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avista by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.46%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.