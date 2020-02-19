Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Raised to at Nomura

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Nomura from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 303,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Avrobio has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.32.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter worth approximately $11,707,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avrobio by 438.4% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 464,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avrobio by 150.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avrobio by 40.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

