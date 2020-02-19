Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.19

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 5913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several analysts have commented on AZRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

