B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.61. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2,174,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 106.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

