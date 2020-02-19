Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $7.55. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 18,871,603 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

