Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) versus Commercial National Financial (NYSE:CNAF) Financial Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 2 1 2 0 2.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.84% 19.01% 1.87% Commercial National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $60.56 billion 0.99 $5.72 billion $0.71 10.47 Commercial National Financial $19.71 million 2.92 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

