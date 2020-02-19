Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,421. The company has a market cap of $799.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

