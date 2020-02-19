Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 952,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BMO. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of BMO opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

