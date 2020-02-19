BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

