Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 252 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.91 ($2.84).

LON BARC opened at GBX 175.08 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.61. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

