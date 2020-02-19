Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $10.54 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,851,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

