BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,872. BayCom has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $295.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.36.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BayCom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

