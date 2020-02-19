Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,710.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $99,710.00 and approximately $421.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00321693 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011852 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000456 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,304,124 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,639 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.