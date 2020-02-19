Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.19

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.19 and traded as low as $82.00. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 83,060 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,727.70).

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

