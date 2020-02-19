Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Guggenheim downgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.53.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Beigene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

