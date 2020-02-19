Bela (BELA) Trading Up 21.5% This Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 123.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Bela has a market capitalization of $144,572.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Bela has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00756158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,537,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,990,795 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.