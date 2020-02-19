Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $435,000.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.