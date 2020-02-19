Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.70 and last traded at $122.03, 8,645,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,568,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,590 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.