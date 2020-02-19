B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 472,055 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 530,350 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

