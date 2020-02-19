BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Declares Dividend of $0.65

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,679.60 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.19. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price target (up previously from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,797.50 ($23.65).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

