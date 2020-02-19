BidaskClub Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 474,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $5,688,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
