BidaskClub Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 474,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $5,688,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,442,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

